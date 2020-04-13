Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by MKM Partners

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 340.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. 91,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.