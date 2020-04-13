LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bradesco Corretora

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Bradesco Corretora’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.18. 1,145,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,778. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 869,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

