Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on LM. Citigroup cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of LM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.08. 2,902,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,067. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $6,837,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

