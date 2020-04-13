Lethean Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 92.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $106,716.75 and $108.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.