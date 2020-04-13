LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Up 0.3%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.51 and last traded at $139.78, 14,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 384,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.31.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LHC Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in LHC Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

