Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,799,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 722,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

