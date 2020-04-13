Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,104,000 after purchasing an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,467,000 after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 331,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.85. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

