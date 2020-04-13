Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,700 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 87,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. 3,149,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.