Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,044 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,260. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

