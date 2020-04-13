Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,759 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,874. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,235. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

