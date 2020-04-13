Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.08. 756,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,492. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

