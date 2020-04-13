Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,285,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

