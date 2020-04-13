Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 1,938,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

