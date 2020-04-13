Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $427,000 Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of DG traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.57. 2,514,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

