Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.67.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $299.62. 3,115,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average of $299.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.