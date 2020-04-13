Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.97. 460,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,114. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

