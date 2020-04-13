Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,210.41. 1,928,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $831.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

