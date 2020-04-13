Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,184 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,992,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

