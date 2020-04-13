Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.30. 9,252,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

