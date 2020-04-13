Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,916. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.57.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

