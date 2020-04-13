Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.89. 2,148,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

