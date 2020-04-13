Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,455 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. 3,790,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

