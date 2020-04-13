LINKA Market Cap Hits $4.82 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $4.82 million and $27,594.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.04366905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014786 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

