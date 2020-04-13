Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Trading 4.2% Higher

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) shares traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.56, 661,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,640,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGF.A. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

