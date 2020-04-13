Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $82,199.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $82,199.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.64 or 0.02338736 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,779.30 or 0.99944836 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 671,317,706 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

