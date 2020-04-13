Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.88. 15,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,996. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,434,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

