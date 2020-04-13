Lition Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $362,752.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.02282197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.03267657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00599842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00768542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076198 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024549 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00522468 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.