Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 527 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

KO traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

