Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.