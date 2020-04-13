Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $2.76 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after acquiring an additional 569,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,272,000 after acquiring an additional 194,027 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,591,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

