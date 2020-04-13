Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $2.92 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. 124,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.