Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 630 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.