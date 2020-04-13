Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 265,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

