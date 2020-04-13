Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 173,301 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,301 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 4.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 144,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $329,765,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. 915,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,166. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

