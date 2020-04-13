Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.90. 68,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,059. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

