Loop Capital Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinterest to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,506. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,062,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,404.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,509,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after buying an additional 4,411,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,709.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after buying an additional 3,613,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

