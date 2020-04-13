Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) PT Lowered to $305.00

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.

MSG has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

NYSE:MSG traded down $11.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.55 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

