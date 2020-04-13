Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 128,545 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 369.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.40% of Booking worth $219,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,855.81.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,421.01. 402,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,481.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,850.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

