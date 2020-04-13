Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 91,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.27.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $469.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,907. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

