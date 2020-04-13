Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,477 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $247,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,883 shares of company stock valued at $124,721,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.26.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.06 on Monday, reaching $263.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,977. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.