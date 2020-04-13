Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 1,867,354 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 991.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Total worth $76,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,586,281 shares of company stock worth $13,528,814 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. 1,513,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.