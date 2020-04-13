Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 52,935 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.16% of Sony worth $119,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 408.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNE stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.08. 129,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,431. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

