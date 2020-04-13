Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 7,037 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 492.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 28.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,677. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

