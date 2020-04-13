Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,903,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,714 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,380,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

