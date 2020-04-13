Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,985 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $92,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $57.25. 23,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

