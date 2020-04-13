Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $125.69 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,025,125 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $125,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

