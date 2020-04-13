Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $126.41 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Activision Blizzard worth $126,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,540,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.76. 8,049,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,742. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

