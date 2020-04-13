Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $182.93 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,901 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 2.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of Novartis worth $182,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

NVS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.