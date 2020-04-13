Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $202.84 Million Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 2.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $202,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 232.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.1% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 774,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,876. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.