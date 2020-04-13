Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $33.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 592,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,717 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,869,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,924,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

